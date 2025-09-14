Noida man's 'Assistant to my wife' job title on LinkedIn wins internet: 'Living my dream job'

Professional titles on LinkedIn often highlight career achievements, but one Noida man has stood out by describing his current role as simply “Assistant to my wife.” The unusual designation, spotted on the profile of Anil Baveja, has quickly gone viral online, leaving netizens equally amused and impressed. The LinkedIn profile has sparked a wave of lighthearted admiration across social media.(Reddit/LinkedInLunatics)

Baveja, who previously held senior positions at leading automobile companies, including Honda Cars India, updated his LinkedIn profile with an unconventional title. Instead of opting for standard designations like “consultant,” he chose the playful description, which has since sparked a wave of lighthearted admiration across social media.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Baveja worked with Honda Cars India for over 16 years, where he rose to the role of Operating Head - Marketing & Strategy. He later served as General Manager at a car company before, as his profile humorously notes, taking on the “Assistant to my wife” role in August 2023.

How social media reacted?

A screenshot of his profile made its way to Reddit, where his refreshing honesty struck a chord with users. Many lauded his sense of humour and humility, with one commenter writing, “Not a lunatic, a legend.” Another praised him, saying, “We like an honest man!”

“That's the sanest man I've seen in this sub,” commented a third user.

“Aww. This is my husband's job too. The only issue is that the performance reviews can be a bit awkward,” joked another.

One user even admired his choice as aspirational. “This dude is living my dream job. If he’s a lunatic, I must be too. And honestly, if he is looking for work, it’ll probably make someone laugh instead of questioning a blank spot on his timeline. I tell my wife at least once a month I’ll quit and be a stay-at-home husband and dad. In all reality, it’s one of the reasons I save aggressively so I can retire early and just work on our house all day,” the user wrote.