Only a maths whiz can solve this tricky equation in this mind-bending brain teaser. Can you?

Who doesn’t love a good brain teaser, especially when it involves maths? If you're a fan of mind-bending puzzles, this latest brain teaser is sure to leave you scratching your head. On the surface, it might seem like an easy task, but once you dive into it, you'll realise it's designed to truly test your problem-solving skills. A maths brain teaser on X baffled many, featuring simple equations that challenged problem-solving skills. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

A challenge for maths enthusiasts

This intriguing puzzle was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page named @Brainy_Bits_Hub. The brain teaser starts with a set of seemingly straightforward equations, but as you explore them further, they introduce a twist that has left many baffled.

The first part of the puzzle reads, "A + A = 2," which simply implies that adding two A’s results in 2. Likewise, the equation "B + B = 4" suggests that two B’s sum up to 4. From these, you can deduce that A equals 1 and B equals 2.

But here’s where things get interesting. The final part of the brain teaser presents the expression: "A + B × 2 = ?" While it seems simple, the order of operations throws many off. Solving this requires a careful understanding of how multiplication and addition should be approached.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

A twist on a familiar puzzle

This is not the first time such brain teasers have gone viral. A similar puzzle was earlier shared on X by @brain_teaser_1, featuring another set of simple equations. That puzzle read: "A + A = 20, B + B = 30, C + C = 40, A + B + C = ?"

Check out the post here:

Both these puzzles seem like they could be solved by school children, yet they often stump even adults.

Why are these teasers so popular?

Maths brain teasers like this one captivate people because they play with our assumptions. What looks simple at first often requires more attention to detail, especially when it comes to applying basic rules like the order of operations. It’s these kinds of puzzles that keep us entertained, engaged, and even a little frustrated, but the sense of accomplishment when you finally crack it makes it all worth it.

So, if you love a good challenge, why not give this maths brain teaser a go? You may find yourself pleasantly stumped!