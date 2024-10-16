Brain teaser: You're a puzzle master if you can tell how many feet are on this farm

Fan of mind-boggling riddles, this brain teaser is sure to leave you scratching your heads. It's time to exercise your brain and make sure that you use your thinking hat as you attempt to solve this brain teaser with a seemingly easy answer. The answer to this brain teaser may appear easy but think again. This one is sure to test your problem-solving skills.(Facebook/TheGooch)

The solution may appear easy but think again. This one is sure to test your problem-solving skills.

This interesting brain teaser, shared on Facebook, has left several users dumb-founded since it was posted. And now it's your turn to try and solve this popular puzzle.

"If a farmer has 5 chickens, 2 horses and 1 wife. How many feet are on his farm?" the post said.

The post, which has 25,000 likes and over 46,000 comments, received a flurry of responses from users who attempted to solve the mind-boggling riddle.

One user used their farm knowledge to solve the brain teaser. "Animals are kept on ranches not farms. If it was just him and his wife on the farm they might be riding tractors so their feet wouldn’t be on the farm they’d be on farm equipment. So it could be zero if there’s no trespassers or other mammals or bugs or birds or reptiles or amphibians roaming around on his or her farmland," they wrote.

"The answer is 4 humans have feet . Horses have hooves and chicken have talons," declared another user.

"22 that he knows about. I would guess there are at least mice in the barn as well," a third user joked.

"2 his own feet. Key word is "if" he had a wife , it doesn't say the farmer and his wife. Had it said "and his wife " then , there would be for 4 feet. Chickens and horses don't have feet. They have hoofs and claws. Therefore they don't count as feet. Tricky question . Word play," read yet another comment.