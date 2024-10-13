Brain teaser: You're a puzzle genius if you can calculate the amount of money this store lost

If you are a fan of mind-boggling riddles, this brain teaser is built for you. This puzzle can leave the best puzzle masters confused. So challenging puzzles that make you scratch your head are your thing, keep reading to test your problem-solving skills. While it appears to be a simple enough challenge, this puzzle can end up taking hours to solve if you don't think outside the box. This unique brain teaser shared on Facebook has put several people's brain to the test since it was posted. (Facebook/IvyQueenLaDiva)

This unique brain teaser shared on Facebook has put several people's brain to the test since it was posted. And now it's your turn to try and solve this popular riddle.

"A man steals a $100 bill from a store's register. Then he buys $70 worth of goods at the store using the $100 bill and gets $30 change. How much money did the store lose?," the puzzle asks. (Also try: Are you a riddle pro? Slice a cake for 8 with just 3 cuts in this brain teaser)

Take a look at the viral brain teaser here:

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find out how much money the store lost? - The link is in the comment⬇️ Posted by Ivy Queen La Diva on Sunday, September 1, 2024

How the internet reacted to the puzzle

Hundreds of user responded to the pst, attempting to answer the mind-boggling puzzle. Here's what they said:

"Despite any purchase the thieve does with that 100 bill . The store still hasn’t got it stolen 100 dollars bill. So the store lost the 100 dollars," wrote one reader.

Another user who claimed to have solved the riddle said, "The store lose 100 dollars only. The man who steals the $100 could go to buy the groceries to a different store but he decided to buy a regular purchase in the same store with the 100 dollars he had in his packet."

"Notice how the sign says HOW MUCH MONEY not merchandise, it’s definitely a 30 dollars lost since the store took back 70 dollars from the 100 dollars stolen. Or… 100-70=30," said a third user.

"The store only lost the $100 the rest was a regular purchase, he could’ve used a different $100 bill to buy the groceries and then steal the $100 from the store," read another comment. (Also read: Think you have eagle vision? Find hidden number in this brain teaser)