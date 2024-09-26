This mind-boggling glasses brain teaser will leave you puzzled. Can you crack it?

This brain teaser is can leave the best puzzle masters confused. If you love to solve challenging puzzles that make you scratch your head, these brain teaser is made for you. While it appears to be a simple enough challenge, this puzzle can end up taking hours to solve if you don't think outside the box. The puzzle was shared on Reddit's r/puzzle with one simple question. "Any ideas on this brain teaser?"(Reddit/@sbgroup65)

This unique brain teaser from Reddit has put several people's brain to the test since it was posted. And now it's your turn to try and solve this popular riddle.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser here:

The brain teaser involves a picture which shows six glasses placed next to each other in a row.

Half of the glasses are filled with a liquid while the rest are empty.

"There are six drinking glasses standing in a row, with first three full of juice and the next three empty? How can you arrange those glasses so empty and full glasses alternate by moving only one glass?" it reads.

The riddle asks you to solve it in just one move so that the glasses alternate. While it may appear easy, being limited to just one move to change the pattern of the glasses can throw anyone for a loop.

How Reddit reacted to the puzzle

While many users were able to solve the puzzle after a while several other complained about the way the question was phrased to make the brain teaser appear even more confusing.

"Feels more like the rules of the puzzle are being intentionally described in a misleading way," one user complained.

Another user, who was frustrated at not being able to solve the brain teaser, offered a hilarious solution to the whole problem.

"Get a straw, drink the liquid in the second glass," he announced as a way of ending the puzzle.