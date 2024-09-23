Only true puzzle masters can crack this seemingly simple brain teaser – are you up for the challenge?

If you think you are someone who is great at solving brain teasers and puzzles, we have something that will leave you scratching your head. Generally, brain teasers may require you to think outside the box, but in the puzzle that we bring you today, all you have to do is use your common sense and basic elementary maths skills. In this question, the answer is easy to find; however, it might seem difficult how to solve. Can you solve this brain teaser?

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. This Instagram page often posts numerous brain teasers. In her latest puzzle, the question reads, “Multiply all the numbers on a number pad, what is the total?” (Also Read: This mind-bending brain teaser has everyone guessing. Only a genius can solve it)

Do you think you can solve this problem?

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 700 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. Numerous people said that the correct answer is "zero". (Also Read: ‘Harvard University’ brain teaser that ‘95% couldn’t solve’ goes viral. Are you smart enough to crack it?)

