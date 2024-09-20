This mind-bending brain teaser has everyone guessing. Only a genius can solve it

Brain teasers are puzzles specifically designed to challenge your thinking and problem-solving skills. These thought-provoking puzzles often require logical and creative approaches to uncover the solution. Today, we bring you a unique brain teaser that has captivated people on Reddit. Are you ready to put your brain to the test? Challenge your mind with this brain teaser that presents familiar phrases through clever visual clues.(youreaname/Reddit)

A puzzle to challenge your mind

This particular brain teaser was shared on Reddit by the user @youreaname. The puzzle consists of a series of word-based riddles, where each box contains a word or phrase that symbolises a common saying, idiom, or concept. The catch? These sayings are presented in a way that demands lateral thinking to decipher.

One such puzzle, highlighted in pink, shows the word "Dog" repeated multiple times. If you’re scratching your head, let the Redditors help you. As per several comments, the correct word is "Dogpile". The repetition of the word "Dog" stacked over one another symbolises the idea of a pile. The challenge here is to look beyond the words and focus on the visual metaphor hidden in the puzzle.

As stated in the image's instructions, the goal is to “work out the phrase hidden in these pictures.” Each box presents a new puzzle, requiring solvers to think creatively and interpret the layout in a way that uncovers familiar idioms or phrases.

Another brain teaser grabbing attention

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has captured the internet’s attention. A similar challenge earlier went viral on Instagram, shared by the handle Maria Shriver. This time, the puzzle posed a mathematical riddle: “You planted sunflower seeds in your garden. Every day, the number of flowers doubles. If it takes 52 days for the flowers to fill the garden, how many days would it take for them to fill half the garden?”

These puzzles, whether visual or mathematical, continue to intrigue and entertain people across social media platforms. They challenge us to think in ways we might not normally, providing a satisfying sense of accomplishment when solved.

Do you have what it takes to crack these brain teasers?