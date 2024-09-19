Only those with high IQ can solve this baffling maths brain teaser. Are you one of them?

Mathematics is often a divisive subject - while some students find it daunting and unenjoyable, others relish the opportunity to grapple with complex problems for hours on end. Once someone grasps the methodology behind solving a math problem, tackling various challenges becomes an enjoyable exercise in thinking outside the box. If you're one of those people who revel in solving math-related questions, we have just the challenge for you. To up the ante, we're giving you only a minute to find the solution to this problem. Are you up for the challenge? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared by Instagram page "Maths, Quiz and Puzzle". This page often shares numerous puzzles that leave a person scratching their heads. In this particular puzzle, it reads that the value of a square and circle is 53, two triangles together equals 36, and a triangle and a circle equals 45. So, what will be the individual value of a square, circle and triangle? (Also Read: Dive into this brain teaser and test your deductive skills. Think you’ve got what it takes?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and added their answers. (Also Read: ‘Harvard University’ brain teaser that ‘95% couldn’t solve’ goes viral. Are you smart enough to crack it?)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Triangle: 18, circle: 27, and square 26."

Another Instagram user added, "Square=26, circle=27, triangle=18."

A few others also gave similar answers.

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. It read, "A man works 40+ hours a week, five days a week. Yet he doesn't sleep at night. Somehow, it doesn't affect his ability to work. How is this possible?" Can you solve this?