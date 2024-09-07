 ‘Harvard University’ brain teaser that ‘95% couldn’t’ solve baffles people | Trending - Hindustan Times
'Can you solve it? 95% couldn't': 'Harvard University' brain teaser has people scratching their heads

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 07, 2024 07:45 PM IST

An X user shared a brain teaser claiming that Harvard University asked it during one of their interviews. Do you think you can solve it?

Brain teasers captivate social media users with challenges in a fun and engaging way. Solving one also provides a quick and rewarding sense of accomplishment. It is no wonder many love solving puzzles that others may find unsolvable. Are you among them? Then, here is a puzzle that may interest you. According to an X post, it was asked during a Harvard University interview.

How many people do you think this ‘Harvard University’ brain teaser talks about? (Screengrab)
How many people do you think this ‘Harvard University’ brain teaser talks about? (Screengrab)

“Can you solve it? 95% couldn’t,” asked an X user and shared the brain teaser. “7 men have 7 wives. Each man and each wife have 7 children. Q: What's the total number of people,” reads the brain teaser.

Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzle?

The post has garnered several likes and comments. It has also been reshared across various social media platforms. Many tried cracking the puzzle and came up with various answers.

What did X users say about this puzzle?

“It looks tricky. 7 men + 7 wives = 14. No. of children for each man & each wife = 7. No. of children for each man with the seven wives = 49 (7×7). Overall no. of children = 343 (49×7). Total no. is 14+343 = 357,” suggested an X user. Another commented, “So my guess: 7 men and 7 wives means 7 couples. So each couple had 7 children so 7 * 7 = 49, and the total number of people are: 49 children + 7 men + 7 women = 63.”

A third questioned, “What's the correct answer and why?” A fourth wrote, “The two answers are correct, depending on how you interpret the question. If you interpret it as each man having 1 wife, the correct answer is 63 people. However, if you interpret it as each man having 7 wives, the correct answer is 399 people.”

What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?

© 2024 HindustanTimes
