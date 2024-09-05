Only the sharpest eyes can spot the heart in this elephant puzzle – are you up for the challenge?

Brain teasers are fun when they pose a challenge that leaves one scratching one's head. While you must have encountered maths-based puzzles, logical reasoning questions, brain teasers related to riddles or even grammatical problems, today we have something different for you. In today's challenge, we are set to discover how sharp your eyes are. Yes, you read that right. In this brain teaser puzzle, your task is to find a heart among a pool of elephants. Think you can do it? This brain teaser will test how sharp your eyes are.

"Can you find a heart among the elephants?" reads the puzzle shared by Instagram page Being Awakened. The image shows different coloured elephants, such as pink, blue, white and red. Along these jumbos, a heart is hidden somewhere. Your task is to find where the heart is located. (Also Read: Brain teaser: Prove that you are a genius by solving this riddle in 30 seconds)

To make this challenge even more interesting, we are giving you only 30 seconds to find the heart. Your time starts now…

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2,300 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths problem just by doing mental calculations?)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I found a banana but not the heart."

Another person added, "It's not hard took three seconds."

Someone else said, "That's tough."

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "battlepromms". This social media page often shares numerous brain teasers that keep people engaged. The question reads, "A man works 40+ hours a week, five days a week. Yet he doesn't sleep at night. Somehow, it doesn't affect his ability to work. How is this possible?"