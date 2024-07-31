Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths problem just by doing mental calculations?

Who doesn't enjoy solving a good brain teaser? It challenges us to think creatively and can keep us hooked to our screens for several minutes, even hours. If you're a fan of solving puzzles, we've got one that's perfect for you. You can even share this baffling brain teaser and challenge your friends and family. Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths problem? (Threads/@toniaedison)

This intriguing brain teaser was shared by Instagram Threads user @toniaedison with the caption, “What’s the answer?” The brain teaser reads, “Divide 40 by ½ and add 15. What did you get?”

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the brain teaser has accumulated over 500 likes and numerous comments. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this maths brain teaser :

“The answer is 95. If you multiply 40 by 1/2 and add 15, you get 35. Diving 40 by half is the same as multiplying by 2. Why….because math rules are stupid. But seriously, this is how it works. If you have 40 pieces of something and cut them in half, you now have 80 pieces. Then add 15,” said an individual.

Another added, “95. If you say 35, you misunderstood ‘by ½’ with ‘in ½’.”

“I humbly submit an answer of 95, but understand how folks might end up in different place,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “It's 17. 40/20=2+15. Anybody saying anything else needs to go back to school. Like for what's half of 40? PEMDAS everything goes into play. It's really simple maths.”