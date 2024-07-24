Eye test: How many numbers can you see in this viral brain teaser shared on Instagram?

Are you feeling mid-week blues? Do you need a little pick-me-up content? If so, how about a mind-boggling brain teaser? Are you ready to flex your mental muscles? We’ve got a perplexing puzzle just for you. The teaser has numbers written in a way that resembles a face. All you need to do is to count all the numbers that you can see. Easy, right? Solve the brain teaser and prove it. Brain Teaser: Can you figure out how many numbers are there in this puzzle? (Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle “@brainteaser_hub”. The teaser asks people to count all the numbers that are arranged in a unique fashion. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this one? If so, your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser has received numerous views and likes. Many puzzle lovers even flocked to the comments section to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“I’m thinking 14, might be a couple of zeros and combo numbers 96, 55, etc. Don’t know,” posted an individual.

Another added, “14, zero included 15.”

“It’s 11,” expressed a third.

Many even commented that the correct answer is “11”, while others argued that it is “12”. Some said that there are “13” numbers in this brain teaser.