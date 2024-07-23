Who among the five is the thief in this brain teaser? Only 11% of people can identify the culprit

A brain teaser that was shared on Instagram has left people scratching their heads for an answer. The puzzle claims that 89 per cent of the people have failed to identify the robber. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? If so, solve this puzzle and find out for yourself. Brain Teaser: Can you find out who the thief is? (Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

The brain teaser was shared on Instagram with the text: “Only 11% can find the robber in this brain teaser. Did you find it?”

It shows five people standing next to each other against a wall. A policeman can be seen sitting beside them. Who do you think has carried out a theft - Lou, Lo, La, Lee, or Liu?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Many puzzle lovers even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“La his clothes look bulky like he stuffed things in his jacket and pants. And his arms are crossed as if he’s holding up the items he stuffed into his jacket,” said an Instagram user.

Another added, “Lee. His eyes show he's sleepy.”

“La all others are having issues in hand,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Lee because if he steals at night he can't see anything so I think he fell and fractured his hand.”

“I’m gonna say Lee he could be faking his hurt hand and forearm and using the space to hide things,” wrote a fifth puzzle lover.

A sixth joined, “I think Lo is a robber because he is well dressed so no one can doubt him.”