Only a maths genius can solve this mind-boggling brain teaser in 30 seconds. Are you one of them?

Brain teasers can be fun and challenging. These puzzles intrigue people of all ages and leave one on the hunt for an answer. So, if you happen to be someone who loves solving brain teasers, we have just the one for you. In this puzzle, we recommend that you use your logical reasoning skills and maths skills to find the answer. To make this problem even more fun, we are only giving you just 30 seconds to solve it. Are you up for the challenge? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. She often shares numerous kinds of brain teasers. The question reads, "There are 100 houses in the neighbourhood where Madison and Lauren live. Madison's house number is the reverse of Lauren's house number. The difference between their house numbers ends with 2. What are their house numbers?" (Also Read: This mind-bending maths brain teaser has left people's minds spinning. Can you solve it?)

Take a look at the puzzle below:

An individual wrote, "Does the question ask for the two numbers to equal 100? It only said there are 100 houses in the neighborhood. I would have answered 35 and 53 ( I suspect there would be more combinations)."

Another Instagram user, Barb Mazza Williams, said, "I thought 08 and 80, but I see that's not right."

"I was thinking addresses, not which numbered house 1 to 100, so to me, the possibilities were endless!" commented user Patty Owens.

A fourth posted, "91 and 19? Not a math wizard, just used a calculator working back from 100 and that's the only numbers that worked!"