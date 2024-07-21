This mind-bending maths brain teaser has left people's minds spinning. Can you solve it?

Are you someone who gets intrigued by the idea of solving brain teasers? If yes, you have come to the right place. Brain teasers have a unique way of captivating our attention for hours and sometimes even days. They not only serve as a form of entertainment but also stimulate our minds in creative ways. If you're seeking to engage your creativity and take on a challenge, we have just the thing for you. This brain teaser, originally shared by Maria Shriver on Instagram, has piqued the interest of many. Snapshot of the brain teaser.

In this brain teaser, you need to use your maths skills to find the solution. The problem reads, "You're visiting a clothing store that has a strange way of pricing items. A vest costs $20, socks cost $25, a tie costs $15, and a sweater costs $35. You want to buy a bathing suit. How much will it cost?"

An individual said, "What's the right answer, please, so I can sleep tonight!"

Another Instagram user, Jan Savoia Kelley, said, "Whatever the price tag says!"

A third commented, "30 because they price everything in 5-dollar increments and there is nothing that costs $30"

Instagram user Jassy shared, "55 dollars if the space doesn't count as a character, in which case it would be 60 dollars."

A fifth added, "That's an insane way of pricing. Epic game— had to ask the google the answer. Did not see that one at all."