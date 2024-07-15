Only a maths whiz can solve this basic school-level brain teaser. Are you one of them?

Delving into brain teasers can be a challenging yet enjoyable endeavour. This form of mental exercise holds a universal appeal, attracting enthusiasts of all ages who relish the opportunity to tackle a variety of mind-bending puzzles in search of solutions. The gratification of arriving at a solution after investing hours or even days in contemplation is immeasurable. If you delight in the pursuit of such perplexing conundrums, we have an intriguing one to captivate your attention. Can you solve this brain teaser?

This was shared on Instagram by the page Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles. This Instagram page often shares numerous intriguing questions. Their latest puzzle reads, "The sum of the two numbers is 25. If one of the numbers is 10, what is the other number?" (Also Read: Brain teaser: 'What runs but never walks…' Can you solve this riddle in 10 seconds?)

The puzzle also has four answer options: 17, 35, 12 and 15. What do you think is the correct option?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes. Several people said that "15" is the correct answer.

Enjoyed solving this puzzle? We have another one for you! Earlier, another brain teaser captured the interest of many on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. The question states, "You planted sunflower seeds in your garden. Every day, the number of flowers doubles. If it takes 52 days for the flowers to fill the garden, how many days would it take for them to fill half the garden?" (Also Read: Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it)

This brain teaser left many people puzzled. Many people shared varied answers for it. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it?