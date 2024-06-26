Brain teaser: 'What runs but never walks…' Can you solve this riddle in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers are considered a great way to exercise one's brain. Within riddles there is a category of "who/what is it?" where you have to guess what the person is talking about based on context clues that are provided. A brain teaser just like that was shared on Instagram by user "growyoungfitness". Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

The puzzle in the question reads, "What runs but never walks? Has a mouth, but never eats. Has a bed, but never sleeps. Comment below with your guess." Do you think you will be able to solve this viral puzzle? Your time starts now... (Also Read: This Instagram brain teaser claims that your vision is perfect if you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds. Can you spot it?)

Here is the brain teaser:

Since being posted, the brain teaser has gained more than 800 comments. Many people also tried guessing the answer in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Can you solve this ‘iconic Japanese puzzle’ that left a Reddit user stumped?)

Here's how people reacted to it:

"A truck driver," one said.

Someone commented hilariously with "A toddler" to which the original poster responded with "Love this answer."

Mostly, the comments are filled with the answer "River." The original poster shared "Whoever said "river" got it right!" A river runs but never walks has a mouth (where it flows into another body of water) never eats, and has a bed (the riverbed) but never sleeps.

Found this riddle interesting? Share it with friends and family for an interesting challenge. If you had fun solving this, check out this other brain teaser by Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus (ARC). The ARC benchmark (Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus), created by Google engineer François Chollet, is a set of small puzzles that test how well AI models can solve problems based on a few examples. This challenge is tough for AI to solve but can be solved easily by humans.