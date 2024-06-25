 This brain teaser claims that your vision is perfect if you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This brain teaser claims that your vision is perfect if you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 25, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The brain teaser, shared on Instagram, challenges people to spot ‘C’ hidden in plain sight among ‘Os’ in five seconds.

A brain teaser that has been leaving people perplexed was shared on Instagram with the claim that only those with a “perfect” vision can solve it. The task at hand is to spot a “C” among a sea of “Os”. Do you think you have the eyes of an eagle? If so, prove it by solving this brain teaser in five seconds or less.

Brain Teaser: Can you find the 'C' in this picture?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)
Brain Teaser: Can you find the 'C' in this picture?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

Read| ‘Only people with IQ higher than 140 can see the odd’ football in this brain teaser. Are you one of them?

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @brainteaser_hub, with several hashtags, including “MathematicsChallenge”. The puzzle has the alphabet “C” hidden in plain sight among an array of “Os”. The text on the brain teaser reads, “If you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds, your vision is perfect.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

While reacting to the brain teaser, an individual claimed, “I found it 0.0000000001s Before I read ‘find c’.”

Another said, “I found it before I read the caption.”

“less than a second. It’s somewhere in the middle. More to the upper part on the right side,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “I found it right before I read the text.”

“First thing I saw,” wrote yet another Instagram user.

Were you able to spot the ‘C’ in this brain teaser? If so, how quickly?

Earlier, another brain teaser shared on Instagram left people scratching their heads for answers. The baffling seek-and-find puzzle was shared on the Instagram handle @brainteaser_hub. The text on the image reads, “Only a person with a higher IQ can decode the mystery of hidden numbers.”

The image shows a red-and-white pattern. Four numbers are carefully hidden in it. Can you uncover them all? If so, tell us what numbers were hidden in the brain teaser.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / This brain teaser claims that your vision is perfect if you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On