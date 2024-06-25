This brain teaser claims that your vision is perfect if you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds

A brain teaser that has been leaving people perplexed was shared on Instagram with the claim that only those with a “perfect” vision can solve it. The task at hand is to spot a “C” among a sea of “Os”. Do you think you have the eyes of an eagle? If so, prove it by solving this brain teaser in five seconds or less. Brain Teaser: Can you find the 'C' in this picture?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @brainteaser_hub, with several hashtags, including “MathematicsChallenge”. The puzzle has the alphabet “C” hidden in plain sight among an array of “Os”. The text on the brain teaser reads, “If you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds, your vision is perfect.”

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

While reacting to the brain teaser, an individual claimed, “I found it 0.0000000001s Before I read ‘find c’.”

Another said, “I found it before I read the caption.”

“less than a second. It’s somewhere in the middle. More to the upper part on the right side,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “I found it right before I read the text.”

“First thing I saw,” wrote yet another Instagram user.

Were you able to spot the ‘C’ in this brain teaser? If so, how quickly?

