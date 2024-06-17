 ‘Only people with IQ higher than 140 can see the odd’ football in this brain teaser. Are you one of them? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi
‘Only people with IQ higher than 140 can see the odd’ football in this brain teaser. Are you one of them?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 17, 2024 04:33 PM IST

The brain teaser that has been going viral on Instagram claims that only people with high IQ can solve it.

If you have been scrolling through your social media feeds for a fun brain teaser to challenge yourself and your loved ones, we have the perfect one for you. This brain teaser claims that only those with high IQs can solve it. Do you think you are among them? If so, try solving this in ten seconds or less and prove that you have a high IQ.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot the odd football in this picture shared on Instagram?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot the odd football in this picture shared on Instagram?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

“Brain teaser. Have you found it?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Instagram by Rishabh Bajpai. The brain teaser features an array of footballs in several rows and columns. While they all look similar at first glance, there’s an odd hiding in plain sight. Can you find it?

A text on the brain teaser reads, “Only people with an IQ higher than 140 can see the odd one.”

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared on May 22 on Instagram. Since then, it has gone viral on Instagram with over 4.7 million views. Many brain teaser enthusiasts also took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Here’s how puzzle lovers reacted to this brain teaser:

“I found it immediately. I must be a genius,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another claimed, “Found it in less than two seconds.”

“Yep. Upside-down,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “It’s the upside-down one.”

“Easily found it the first time around. 2nd row from bottom 3rd from left. I’m a genius,” joined a fourth.

News / Trending / ‘Only people with IQ higher than 140 can see the odd’ football in this brain teaser. Are you one of them?
