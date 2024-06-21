 Only those with high IQ can see the hidden numbers in this brain teaser shared on Instagram. Can you? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Only those with high IQ can see the hidden numbers in this brain teaser shared on Instagram. Can you?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 21, 2024 09:27 PM IST

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot the numbers hidden in a picture shared on Instagram? The puzzle claims that only a genius can do it.

A brain teaser shared on Instagram has left people asking, “Where is the number?” and “How is anyone answering this?” The brain teaser that has left many perplexed challenges people to find the numbers hidden in an image.

Brain Teaser: Can you see the hidden numbers in this picture?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)
Brain Teaser: Can you see the hidden numbers in this picture?(Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

The mind-boggling brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @brainteaser_hub. The text on the image reads, “Only a person with a higher IQ can decode the mystery of hidden numbers.” The image shows an intricate red-and-white pattern. Hidden carefully among them are four numbers. Can you uncover them all?

If so, find it in ten seconds. Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

In response to this brain teaser, an Instagram user wrote, “I have 0 IQ. I don’t see any numbers.”

Another added, “There’s is nothing.”

“If you wear glasses and can’t see, what do you do to see?” asked a third social media user.

Also Read|

A fourth suggested, “Try to see by closing your eyes 60 to 70 per cent.”

“Now my head hurts,” claimed a fifth individual.

A sixth joined, “Being honest, it took 3 times that I looked at the video, and yes, I’m sticking with 4018.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

News / Trending / Only those with high IQ can see the hidden numbers in this brain teaser shared on Instagram. Can you?
