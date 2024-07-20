 Only those who think like Sherlock Holmes can identify thief at Friday night gala: Brain Teaser | Trending - Hindustan Times
Only those who think like Sherlock Holmes can identify thief at Friday night gala: Brain Teaser

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 20, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The brain teaser challenges puzzle lovers to identify the thief who stole a necklace at a gala on Friday night.

A brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s Threads where people were challenged to identify a thief at a Friday night gala. The thief stole a priceless necklace that was up for display. The police, after questioning the attendees and recording their statements, identified who stole the necklace. On the basis of their statements, can you identify who the thief is?

Brain Teaser: Can you figure out who stole the necklace on Friday night?
Brain Teaser: Can you figure out who stole the necklace on Friday night?(Representative Image)

“During a grand gala on Friday night, a priceless necklace is stolen from a display case. The police question the attendees. The host said he was greeting guests, the chef said he was preparing desserts, the violinist said she was playing music, the photographer said he was taking pictures, the server said she was serving drinks,” read the brain teaser shared online.

It further read, “The police quickly identified the thief. Who was it?”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Post by @rombesk
View on Threads

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, who do you think is the thief - the host, the violinist, the chef, the photographer, the server or one of the guests?

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

An individual wrote, “One of the guests.”

“You wouldn’t be greeting guests during a grand gala. The host,” said another.

A third commented, “With the host still greeting guests, why is the chef preparing desserts? Added bonus... The necklace is hidden under his hat, of course.”

“The big hint is the fact that the gala was on a Friday night,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “I know I’ve worked in food service for too long because my immediate thought was chef, because obviously for a grand gala the desserts will have been prepped and chilled well before guests begin to arrive.”

News / Trending / Only those who think like Sherlock Holmes can identify thief at Friday night gala: Brain Teaser
Follow Us On