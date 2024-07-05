Brain Teaser: Unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes to find out who the killer is in this puzzle

“Can you be a detective?” asks an Instagram user while sharing a mind-boggling brain teaser with his followers. The brain teaser is about finding the killer of a man who was murdered in his office. Do you think you can find out who the murderer is? If so, prove it by solving the brain teaser in 20 seconds or less. Brain Teaser: You can be a detective like Sherlock Holmes if you can solve this murder mystery. (Instagram/@brainteaser_hub)

“A man was murdered in his office. The suspects are Gerry, Julie, Jason, Nick and Sophie. The Numbers 6, 4, 9, 10, and 11 are written on the calendar with blood. Who is the killer?” wrote Instagram user Rishabh Bajpai while brain teaser on the Meta-owned platform.

Can you solve it in the given time?

Your time to solve this mind-bending puzzle starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Were you able to find out the killer among the five suspects? Who do you think is the killer, and why?

This brain teaser was shared today, July 5, on Instagram. Since then, it has left people scratching their heads. Some puzzle lovers even shared answers in the comments.

Check out a few responses here:

“Jason because use clue in the initial letter of each Moon (6-June,4-April,9-Sept,10-Oct,11-Nov)= JASON,” said an individual.

Another Instagram user added, “I think 6+4+9+10+11=40, so 4 means Nick.”



“Jason. June, April, Sep, Oct, Nov,” commented a third.

A fourth social media user shared, “J for June 6th month, A for April 4th month, S for September 9th month, O for October 10th month and N for November 11th month. Hence, Jason.”