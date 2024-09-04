Brain teaser challenge: A man works 40+ hours but never sleeps, can you tell how?

Are you bored and looking to pass your time with something productive? If yes, you have come to the right place. Today, we bring you an interesting brain teaser that will make you use your mind in a creative way. Not only that, but it will also help you think outside the box to find the solution for the brain teaser. Are you ready to take on this challenge? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "battlepromms". This social media page often shares numerous brain teasers that engage people for endless hours and sometimes even days. This time, their latest puzzle has garnered various sorts of responses.

The question reads, "A man works 40+ hours a week, five days a week. Yet he doesn't sleep at night. Somehow it doesn't affect his ability to work. How is this possible?" (Also Read: Only a few have solved this brain teaser: 'I begin the earth, end the eclipse' – Are you one of them?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this? Your time starts now…

An individual wrote, "It's a job that work with a shift pattern."

Another Instagram user added, "He works shift; therefore, does not affect work."

"He works at night. Sleep during daytime," posted user Julie Rosle.

A fourth added, "Security / nurse / police / doctor / fireman / truckdriver."

