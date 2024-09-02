Brain teaser: Unleash your inner Sherlock to crack the coin puzzle and find the answer

Brain teasers are puzzles specifically designed to challenge your thinking and problem-solving skills. These puzzles often require logical and creative approaches to finding the solution. This particular coin puzzle challenges people to find out the number of coins present in the bag. Do you think you can solve this coin puzzle? Solve this coin puzzle and see if you can figure out the number of coins in the bag. (Pexels)

This coin puzzle was posted by @abcradionational on Instagram. The puzzle puts up a question of 'how many coins are in the bag?'

The brain teaser describes a scenario where two pirates agree to split a bag of 300 coins, but they end up with one leftover coin. They then wake up a third pirate and divide the coins again, but they are still left with an extra coin. This happens until there are seven pirates, and the coins are divided evenly.

The challenge is to determine the exact number of coins in the bag that fits this pattern. If you think you are smart enough to solve this, your time starts now.

This brainteaser was posted on November 24, 2023, and since then, the Instagram post has gained more than 100 likes and numerous comments. Users started posting their answers in the comments section, while some added hints of sarcasm.

Here's how people reacted to it:

A user, "flannerydavid" commented, "301 is the answer (divide by 2 there is 1 left over, divide by 3 there is one left over, divide by 4 there is one left over, divide by 5 there is one left over, divide by 6 there is one left over, divide by 7 and each pirate gets e47 coins each with none left over".

A second user, "wongjbw", added, "General strategy: find a multiple of 7 that isn't a multiple of 2,3,4,5, or 6. 300 happens to be a multiple of 2-6. So 300+1 can't be a multiple of any of them but is a multiple of 7".

Another user, Kieleahar, with a hint of sarcasm wrote, "It's too early in the morning for this".

Did you figure out the correct number of coins? If you solved the brain teaser, great job. If not, you can try again and see if you can get this right.