Only a few have solved this brain teaser: 'I begin the earth, end the eclipse' – Are you one of them?

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

Brain teasers may seem easy to solve, but when you actually start finding the solution for it, it might leave you scratching your head. In fact, many such baffling puzzles can even keep you occupied and entertained for hours or even days. This could also be a potential reason why numerous people of all ages love to solve brain teasers. And if you are someone who loves solving them too, we have just the brain teaser for you.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by user Maria Shriver. She often shares many such questions that leave people puzzled. In her latest post, she shared a brain teaser that reads, “I begin the earth and end the eclipse, I occur in seconds and minutes, but never in a hand although I am in a lifetime. What am I?” (Also Read: Brain teaser: Are you hawk-eyed enough to find the word ‘fixed’ in 10 seconds?)

Do you think you will be able to solve this? Your time starts now...

This post was shared on Instagram a while ago. Since then, it has gained more than 2,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and added the answers that they thought were correct. Many people said that the solution to this puzzle is the letter “E.” (Also Read: Eye test: How many numbers can you see in this viral brain teaser shared on Instagram?)

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the same handle. The question reads, "There are 100 houses in the neighbourhood where Madison and Lauren live. Madison's house number is the reverse of Lauren's house number. The difference between their house numbers ends with 2. What are their house numbers?"