Brain teaser: Are you hawk-eyed enough to find the word ‘fixed’ in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers are fun to solve. Despite many of them leaving people stumped, the satisfaction of solving them outweighs the mental work that one often has to put into cracking them. Are you someone who loves solving brain teasers? Then, we have one for you that has left many scratching their heads on Reddit. This puzzle is simple but absolutely interesting. It challenges you to find the word “Fixed”. How long will it take for you to find the word “fixed” in this brain teaser? (Reddit/@Skulllhead)

“Little one-word word search,” reads the caption of the puzzle shared on Reddit. The visual posted shows different letters written in grids. Your task is to find the word “Fixed” in this word-search game.

Sounds easy? Take a look at the brain teaser to test your skills:

Since being shared, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

While some admitted their defeat and revealed that they were searching the comments section for the correct answer, others shared their replies, boasting that they had easily solved the brain teaser.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

"Haha, am I the only one that didn't read the bottom and was looking for ‘Fedex’?” joked a Reddit user. Another joined and added, “I tried finding defied.”

A third expressed, “The only thing my head could think about was 'Idefix', the German/French name of Dogmatix, the dog in the Asterix comics.” A fourth person commented, “Also software engineer, I scanned for X (fewest number of those, I think?), and looked for I and E in a line with it. It's also in the middle of the word so that limits the directions towards the edges of the grid. I found it pretty quickly after that, I still had to scan the grid twice, tho.”

A fifth person revelaed the location of the word and wrote, “Column 1, Row 7. It runs up to the right.”

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did finding the word ‘fixed’ take long, or was it easy for you?