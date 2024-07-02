Brain teaser: Think you are a maths wizard? Solve this puzzle in just 30 seconds

Who doesn't love a brain teaser? It is something that makes us work our minds in creative ways and might even keep us busy for hours or even days. So, if you are someone who loves to solve brain teasers, we have just the one for you. This puzzle was shared by Instagram user @heights. The question reads, "Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls or wear a blue shirt. Five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts. How many kids are in the class?" (Also Read: You’re a puzzle master if you can solve this age-related brain teaser in just five seconds) Will you be able to solve it?

"14 are girls 8 wear blue shirts and 2 additional are neither that make 16??" an individual wrote.

Another stated, "Those who wrote 16, please explain your calculation logic."

Someone gave an explanation, "17 - 5 of the kids are girls that wore blue shirts so logically there must be 3 who aren't girls so add that to the original number of 14 girls. 14 + 3"

The original poster commented later, "Thank you all for guessing! The correct answer is 19. Stay tuned for more brain teasers soon."

Were you able to solve the teaser? If you found it fun, then consider sharing it with friends and family for a quick read.