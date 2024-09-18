Dive into this brain teaser and test your deductive skills. Think you’ve got what it takes?

Engaging in brain teasers is akin to stepping into a mental playground, where individuals can test their wits and revel in the thrill of solving intricate puzzles. Social media users, particularly those with a penchant for intellectual challenges, are flocking to puzzles that require cracking codes, unravelling complex scenarios, or identifying hidden elements. For those who relish the satisfaction of solving such mental conundrums, a new brain teaser making waves online promises to deliver both challenge and delight. A Reddit brain teaser, challenged users to deduce a hidden gift’s box from clues.(@TheRabidBananaBoi/Reddit)

The brain teaser mystery

Recently shared on Reddit by the user handle @TheRabidBananaBoi, this brain teaser presents a classic exercise in logical deduction. The puzzle revolves around a scenario involving three individuals: Alice, Caroline, and Susan. The goal is to determine which box contains a hidden gift based on clues given during their conversation.

In the teaser, Alice provides Caroline with the colour of the box and Susan with the size. Despite this information, Caroline initially cannot identify the correct box, implying there are multiple boxes of the same colour. Similarly, Susan, who knows the size of the box, also cannot immediately determine which one contains the gift. However, after hearing Susan's reasoning, Caroline is able to deduce the correct box. The challenge lies in piecing together the clues to discover which box holds the coveted gift.

The internet's reaction

