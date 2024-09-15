Brain teaser: Think you're a maths genius? Crack this mind-bending fruity puzzle in 30 seconds

Brain teasers often provide an exciting mix of fun and challenge, captivating people of all ages with their mind-bending puzzles. If you're a fan of solving these riddles, here's one that will put your logical reasoning and maths skills to the test. Are you ready for the challenge? A Reddit brain teaser uses fruits as symbols for numbers. With 4,500 upvotes, users are challenged to solve the puzzle.(Reddit/@Magnitech_)

A Reddit puzzle to solve

This particular puzzle was shared by Reddit user @Magnitech_ and has since taken the internet by storm. The teaser uses fruits as symbols for numbers, adding an interesting twist to a traditional maths puzzle. Let's break down the brain teaser step by step.

The puzzle breakdown

At the top of the image, we see two lemons placed with a plus sign between them. The result is shown as being greater than 2: This means that each lemon must be worth more than 1. For example, if each lemon represents 2, then 2 + 2 = 4, which is clearly greater than 2.

In the bottom part of the image, the equation becomes more complex. Here, the sum of the apple and banana is equal to the combined value of the orange and lemon. To solve this, one must assign the correct numerical values to each fruit so that the equation holds true.

The challenge lies in determining which number each fruit represents while keeping these conditions in mind. Sounds simple? Many who attempted it found themselves stumped.

Reddit reactions

Since its posting, the brain teaser has garnered an impressive 4,500 upvotes on Reddit, sparking a lively conversation in the comments section. Solvers and thinkers alike flocked to share their attempts at cracking the code.

One user commented, "I spent an hour on this and still couldn't figure it out!" Another added, "I love puzzles like this; they make my brain hurt in the best way!" Some found success, with one remarking, "Finally solved it—turns out the lemon had me fooled." A user jokingly said, "Why do I feel like the apple and banana are in on a conspiracy?" Others chimed in, saying, "I got it wrong on my first try but loved the challenge" and "This puzzle has got me rethinking my fruit maths entirely!"