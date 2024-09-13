Only the best problem-solvers can crack this kids' handbag puzzle that’s confusing adults

Brain teasers often appear easy at first glance, but solving them can be far more challenging than anticipated. Whether it's the tricky nature of the puzzles or the satisfaction of figuring them out, many people are captivated by these mental challenges. One such brain teaser has been circulating online, keeping users puzzled and entertained for hours. If you’re a fan of brain teasers, this one is for you! A tricky brain teaser on Reddit challenges users to find two identical handbags among multiple images.(Reddit/@ShampooandCondition)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you crack this wall game challenge in 30 seconds? Only sharpest minds will succeed)

Can you spot the identical handbags?

Shared by a Reddit user named @ShampooandCondition, the brain teaser presents several images of handbags, with a single task: find the two identical ones. The challenge comes with the simple instruction: “Only two of these handbags are the same. Can you draw a line between the matching pairs?”

Take a look at the post below:

To solve this puzzle, you need to examine the handbags carefully, paying attention to subtle details such as colour schemes, patterns, and unique decorations. The trick lies in distinguishing between bags that look very similar and those that are a perfect match.

Internet reactions pour in

At first glance, this might seem like a straightforward task, but as users on Reddit have found, it’s more challenging than it appears. The puzzle demands keen observation and attention to detail. Many people have tried their hand at the brain teaser, but few have solved it quickly.

(Also read: Only the sharpest mind will crack this brain teaser: Who will meet their end when E pushes the boulder?)

As one user commented, "I feel like the person who did the line drawings and/or the puzzle-writer for this book was not communicating well with the person who did the colours." Another user shared a different experience: "I thought it would be easy, but these bags are trickier than they look!" For some, the challenge was particularly time-consuming, with one user saying, "I had to take a break and come back to it. This was no walk in the park."

Others, however, enjoyed the mental exercise. One comment read, "I love puzzles like this. They make you think outside the box!" A more humorous take came from a user who quipped, "I’m officially declaring myself a handbag expert after solving this." Another chimed in with, "I couldn’t spot the match at first, but now I can't unsee it!"