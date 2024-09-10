Only the sharpest mind will crack this brain teaser: Who will meet their end when E pushes the boulder?

Engaging in brain teasers is like stepping into a mental playground that offers the thrill of cracking codes and solving puzzles. For many, the satisfaction of unravelling a tricky conundrum is irresistible, especially when it comes to social media challenges. If you’re one of those who enjoy testing your wits, a new brain teaser making the rounds on Reddit might just capture your attention. A Reddit brain teaser sparked wild theories and lively discussions online. (Reddit/theydidthemath)

Shared by the Reddit user @theydidthemath, this brain teaser presents a scenario where person "E" is positioned at the top of a ramp with a large boulder. The challenge? To determine who, among the people labelled A, B, C, D, and E, will meet their demise if "E" pushes the stone down the ramp. The setup is complex, involving a seesaw, a boulder, and various mechanisms that could potentially cause harm, depending on how the boulder moves.

Theories abound as people try to crack the puzzle

The puzzle quickly gained traction, amassing close to 8,500 upvotes and sparking a lively discussion in the comments. Reddit users from all corners have chimed in with their theories on who the unfortunate victim might be.

One user, alkalineruxpin, said, “I think that D is dead. But with the mass missing from the boulder, I don't think it's enough to push the lever all the way down to impale C on the spikes, nor will the boulder leap onto B. A appears pretty safe, although keeping his back turned during all of this chaos doesn't speak well for his long-term survivability.”

Another commenter had a different perspective, stating, "All of them. Nobody is immortal, and every living thing dies. The rock will most likely only kill D though. C too, if the rock with the missing piece is heavier than the other one. B if the missing piece rock is heavy enough to lift the other rock high enough to slip into B’s hole, but that’s unlikely."

Rudestlink took a darker view, suggesting, "E pushes the stone, but it's too heavy. It doesn't move, and they have a heart attack and die. Whether they are resuscitated depends on the quality of bystander CPR."

Polylifegirl added a twist: "E gets arrested for murder and probably faces the death penalty or gets shanked in prison. So, E definitely dies."