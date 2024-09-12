Brain teaser: Can you crack this wall game challenge in 30 seconds? Only sharpest minds will succeed

If you find joy in cracking brain teasers, here’s one that promises to keep you engaged for hours. Shared on Reddit by the user special_quiet19, this brain teaser, titled "The Wall Game," is designed to challenge your spatial reasoning and strategic thinking. The brain teaser shared on Reddit, 'The Wall Game' challenges internet users to navigate a grid with coloured walls, crossing each only once.(Reddit/@special_quiet19)

The wall game explained

The puzzle features a maze-like grid adorned with walls of two distinct colours: red and blue. However, there’s a crucial rule to keep in mind—“Can't pass through the same colour wall twice.” This means that each wall colour can only be crossed once during your journey.

Navigating the maze

The challenge lies in plotting a path that adheres to this restriction. Players must avoid retracing their steps across any wall of the same colour, which requires careful planning and strategic thinking. The aim is to successfully find a route from the entry point at the bottom to the exit without violating the colour constraint.

The response from the reddit community

Since its posting, "The Wall Game" has garnered significant attention and interaction from puzzle enthusiasts. Many users have flocked to the comments section to share their experiences and solutions. User LunarModule66 noted, “Discussion: my phone is in black and white so depending on your perspective that means the puzzle is either unsolvable or trivial.”

Another participant, MindTwister42, shared, “I found this puzzle incredibly satisfying once I cracked it. The colour constraint really adds an extra layer of difficulty!” Meanwhile, PuzzlePro88 remarked, “I spent hours on this and finally managed to solve it by mapping out each path carefully. Worth the challenge!”

A third commenter, Brainiac85, added, “Can we get someone smart to repost this puzzle with the correct rules, guidelines, etc? this op is no help, he is probably just a bot or just karma farming, cuz he hasnt replied with correct instructions. a ban would be nice!”