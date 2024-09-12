Man celebrates bike’s birthday with cake and flowers in viral video: ‘Men have feelings too’

A video of a man celebrating his bike’s birthday has taken the internet by storm, highlighting the unique bond between men and their vehicles. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user who goes by the name “Babu Bhaiya,” the footage shows an extraordinary display of affection that challenges stereotypes about men and their feelings, reminding us that love can extend beyond people and pets to cherished possessions. A video of a man celebrating his bike’s birthday has gone viral, showcasing a heartfelt bond between men and their vehicles.(X/@Shahrcasm)

In the undated viral clip, the man is seen standing proudly beside his bike, gently holding the handlebars. A knife is fastened to the front tyre, allowing the bike to ‘cut’ a cake held by another man. To add to the festivities, a cheerful song plays in the background, creating a celebratory atmosphere. The bike, adorned with a garland draped around its headlight, is treated as the guest of honour in this touching ceremony.

Watch the video here:

This heartfelt display has resonated with viewers across social media, amassing over 1 million views and sparking a wave of reactions. Many users found the clip both amusing and touching, with comments that reflect admiration for the man’s emotional connection to his two-wheeler.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video:

One commenter, Anita Verma, wrote, “Men have feelings, they just need someone to understand it," Another viewer, Anil Bhaskar, added a humorous twist, suggesting, “He could have blown out the candles by using the silencer first,”

Pradeep Kumar Bais shared a deeper sentiment, saying, “Bike is the first love for every man,” highlighting the often emotional connection men have with their vehicles. Swapna Majji also chimed in, saying, “LOL, this is so true..Men and their love for their bikes (or cars) is a special bond.”

X user Rohit Tiwari echoed these thoughts, remarking, “He is emotionally connected with the bike,” while another viewer, Shalini Singh, simply said, “Awwww that’s actually sweet.”

The video has not only entertained but also sparked conversations about how objects, like bikes, can hold a special place in people’s lives, becoming symbols of deeper emotional connections.