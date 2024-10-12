You are a riddle pro if you can slice a cake for 8 with just 3 cuts in this head-scratching brain teaser

Brain teasers have become a popular way to challenge the mind while offering a quick reward for those who manage to solve them. A recent puzzle, shared by the Instagram account @br4inteaserhub, has left users scratching their heads as they attempt to divide a cake using only three cuts. Are you up for the challenge? Social media users engaged with a tricky cake-cutting puzzle, sharing various creative solutions.(Instagram/br4inteaserhub)

(Also read: Think you have eagle vision? Find the hidden number in this mind-boggling brain teaser)

The puzzle: Cutting a cake for 8 people with just 3 cuts

The brain teaser presents a tricky scenario: you have a round cake meant to serve 8 people, but you’re only allowed to make 3 cuts. The challenge is to figure out how to ensure that all 8 people receive an equal piece of cake, despite the limited number of cuts.

This seemingly simple puzzle has captured the imagination of many, drawing in puzzle enthusiasts from across the platform. The post has garnered 80 likes and has been reshared across various social media platforms, with many trying their best to crack the challenge.

Take a look here:

How social media users reacted

Instagram users flooded the comments with their creative attempts to solve the brain teaser. From funny to logical, their answers reflect the wide range of approaches to the problem.

(Also read: Only those with exceptional IQ can find all 13 animal names in this challenging brain teaser)

One user, taking a humorous approach, wrote, “It’s your birthday... eat the whole cake!” Others tried to stick to logic: “Cut it into quarters and then horizontally in half,” one user suggested. Another came up with a slightly more complex solution: “Three parallel cuts and one cross cut in the middle.”

The variety of responses didn’t stop there. One user wrote, “One horizontal, one vertical, and one circle in the middle,” while another suggested a more detailed method: “A cut on each axis—one on the x-axis, one on the y-axis, and one on the z-axis.”

Finally, one commenter provided a visual answer, explaining, “Cut the cake in half from the side, which gives you a top and bottom layer. Without taking the cakes apart, cut it twice more, forming an ‘X’ that divides the top part, reaching all the way to the bottom.”