Think you have eagle vision? Find the hidden number in this mind-boggling brain teaser

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 11, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A brain teaser on Instagram challenged users to spot a hidden number in a green circle, leaving many stumped, while some quickly cracked the puzzle.

Are you someone who enjoys solving brain teasers that leave others baffled? If so, this latest puzzle is designed to test your observation skills. The challenge is simple yet tricky: an unassuming picture contains a hidden number, and your task is to spot it as quickly as possible.

A viral brain teaser on Instagram stumped users as they tried to spot a hidden number. (Instagram/mindtanglehub)
A viral brain teaser on Instagram stumped users as they tried to spot a hidden number. (Instagram/mindtanglehub)

Instagram's viral puzzle

The brain teaser, shared by the Instagram account Mind Tangle Hub, has gone viral. It features a green circle, and somewhere within it is a number, cleverly hidden. Thousands have attempted to uncover the mystery, but many are left scratching their heads. The post has already garnered over eight thousand likes and a flood of comments, with users sharing their experiences of either successfully spotting the number or struggling to find it.

Check out the post here:

The challenge seems straightforward, but as with many brain teasers, it plays with your perception, making it harder than it first appears.

How internet reacted

The post's comments section is buzzing with users sharing their attempts and frustrations. One user remarked, "I saw it in two seconds! Am I a genius?" while another joked, "Am I the only one who's been staring at this for five minutes and still can't see anything?"

Another frustrated user commented, "I feel like it’s right in front of me, but my brain just won’t cooperate!" Others shared tips, with one saying, "Try squinting, it helps!" and another adding, "Once you see it, you can't unsee it!"

One user, who managed to spot the number, summed up the experience: "It’s so satisfying when you finally find it. Totally worth the struggle!"

The allure of brain teasers

Brain teasers like this are addictive because they engage our problem-solving abilities and test our patience. They offer a brief but rewarding mental workout, giving us a dopamine hit when we finally solve the puzzle. The satisfaction of cracking these challenges keeps people coming back for more.

So why do such puzzles gain so much traction online? Part of it is the instant gratification of solving a problem that has stumped others, while the rest is sheer curiosity—how quickly can you figure it out?

