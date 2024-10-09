Brain teaser: Solve this math equation by only moving one match stick. Can you do it?

Brain teasers can be a great way to reduce stress and test your cognitive abilities. If you feel like trying a little exercise to get your brain muscles going, we have a fun brain teaser for you. This seemingly easy but tricky puzzle can be a great challenge to share with your friends and family. (Facebook/TheMedcity)

Today's brain teaser was shared by The Medical City Hospital, which often shares puzzles to help you better your cognitive skills. The riddle, shared on Facebook, can be solved in just one move. But be warned, a wrong move can complicate the puzzle much more.

The puzzle challenges you to make the equation correct by moving just a single stick. The equation simply reads, “5+7=2.”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

"By regularly tackling brain teasers, you improve your problem-solving abilities. This can translate to better skills in everyday life and work situations. Up for a challenge? Try today’s teaser and leave your answer in the comments," read the caption of the post.

So, do you think you crack this puzzle?

Here's how people reacted to the post:

"9-7 = 2 (move vertical match stick from plus sign to close the upper part of 5 to become 9)," suggested one user.

"Turn the + sign to - sign by moving the match stick placed vertically and with that match make the 5 to 9( 9-7=2)," said another.

If you have solved this puzzle successfully, here is another matchstick brain teaser to try out.

This time the equation reads, “5+3=6.”

Offering a solution to this one, a user suggested, "3+3=6 or again use whatever to get the ≠, but that is too easy."

“Move top left stick on five to top right, turning it into a 3," said another user. (Also read: Brain Teaser Wednesday: You can only move one stick to correct this equation. Can you?)