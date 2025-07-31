Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat that’s fooled even the sharpest eyes?

Optical illusions have always fascinated curious minds, offering more than just a visual trick. They test our perception, spark discussion, and frequently capture attention across social media. A brain teaser featuring a camouflaged cat near a shaded car left viewers guessing.(Reddit/NoMoreChampagne14)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only a person with razor-sharp vision can spot the hidden coyote in 8 seconds)

The latest puzzle comes from a Reddit user named @NoMoreChampagne14, who shared an image that has left users puzzled and searching for answers.

A curious scene, a hidden feline

The image in question shows a seemingly ordinary setting: a car parked beside a house, partially shaded, with a blue tarp draped over something in front. A white paint bucket sits nearby, while vines and flowers trace along the fence. But what has people captivated is the claim that a cat is cleverly hidden somewhere in the frame.

Viewers are invited to test their observation skills and find the concealed feline. At first glance, the image appears serene and still. But as the eyes scan deeper, the challenge emerges. It’s not just about what’s seen, but what’s hidden in plain sight.

Check out the image here:

A cleverly hidden cat in a Reddit image tested users' observation skills.(Reddit/NoMoreChampagne14)

Reddit reacts

The post has attracted several comments, with users either offering their best guesses or cryptically choosing not to reveal the answer.

“Right side in front of ladder, between blue tarp and side of house curled up in front of the dry grass pile,” one user confidently pointed out. Another agreed: “Between the blue tarp and the house. In front of the ladder on the ground.”

A third user admitted, “It’s tough I guess,” while another chimed in, “I saw it but will not disclose—let others find it.”

Why do optical illusions mesmerise us?

Optical illusions are far more than simple distractions. They cleverly manipulate elements such as depth, colour, shadow, and perspective, tricking the brain and igniting curiosity. Their widespread appeal lies in their simplicity and the universal nature of the challenge — regardless of age or background, anyone can give it a try.

So, have you spotted the cat yet? Or is it still hiding in plain sight?