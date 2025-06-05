People are paying 'witches' on Etsy to cast spells on love, revenge and more: Decoding the phenomenon

If you have been seeing the term ‘Etsy witch’ floating around and wondered what it means, you’ve come to the right place. Social media users are shelling out good money to buy spells from Etsy - the American ecommerce website where people can buy and sell unique, handmade, vintage and craft items. Etsy Witch phenomenon: All about the trend of people buying spells and rituals online.

Etsy has long been a popular platform for independent creators and artists, but now it seems that another subset of the population has found its niche there. Women who identify as witches, psychics, spiritual healers or the like are selling spells on Etsy - for as little as $2 in some cases - to help with everything from good weather to love to revenge.

What is the Etsy Witch phenomenon?

The phenomenon involves users purchasing spells on Etsy that claim to influence everything from love and luck to revenge and even the weather.

The seller, typically identifying as a witch, casts the spell on the buyer’s behalf after purchase.

Take, for example, the listing for a “Same Day Custom Spell Casting” where the seller says, “I am Priestess Aurora, a devoted conduit of ancient magic and divine energies… I will create a unique incantation to magnify your energy and deepen the spell’s effectiveness.”

Why is it suddenly trending?

The Etsy witch phenomenon is not a new one. There have been several cases over the years of people buying spells on Etsy for good luck, for money, to help their team win a crucial game, to get back at an ex and so on and so forth.

However, in late May, influencer Jazmyn Smith began to share content from her wedding on Instagram. One video that really gained traction on TikTok and Instagram was shared with a caption that read: “When Jaz paid an Etsy witch to make it not rain on her wedding weekend and we got this sunshine.”

The video exploded on social media and led to people discussing witches, spells and the rituals they have bought online.

What kind of spells are being sold on Etsy?

You can pay a ‘witch’ to cast a spell for you on pretty much anything. Listings on Etsy include spells for love, healing, obsession, revenge, good weather, lotteries, new opportunities and much more.

Take, for example, the listing for a ‘Powerful Obsession Spell’ which reads: “This casting is designed to cause your target to become infatuated with obsessive thoughts of lust, intimacy and passion towards you, causing you to be on their mind 24/7 and therefore increasing love, affection and attention towards your connection.”

Or take the ‘Perfect Wedding Spell’ which claims: “This isn't just a spell, it's a divine enchantment that captures the essence of love and unity, transforming your day into a realm brimming with eternal bliss and harmony.”

How much do these spells cost?

They can range from anywhere between $2 to more than $2,000.

What is Etsy’s policy on such listings?

Most listings come with a disclaimer that says: “Divination and spell-related items are for entertainment purposes only, and must meet Etsy's Seller Policy. Etsy assumes no responsibility for the accuracy, labelling, or content of sellers' listings and products. If you have any questions, message the seller.

“Listings or claims may not offer medical advice, and may not be intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

“Tarot, psychic, or other divination readings must include a tangible good, such as photos of the tarot spread, audio/video of a reading, or text of the reading. Orders that do not provide expected results can't be mediated through Etsy's case system, should concerns arise.”