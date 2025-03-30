R Praggnanandhaa steps into the kitchen, attempts to make dosa for first time

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, known for his sharp mind and strategic brilliance on the chessboard, is now taking on a new challenge—making dosa. In a lighthearted moment shared on social media, Praggnanandhaa's coach, Ramachandran Ramesh, posted a picture of the young grandmaster attempting to cook the iconic South Indian dish for the first time. Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, known for his chess brilliance, tried making dosa for the first time.(X/@Rameshchess)

(Also read: Anand Mahindra says ‘time to brag’ after R Praggnanandhaa defeats world chess champion Magnus Carlsen)

A humble attempt, with a coach’s feedback

In the now-viral post on X, Ramesh shared his thoughts on the budding chef's culinary journey. "First time R Praggnanandhaa is learning to make Dosa at my cost. To be honest, he got better with each attempt," he wrote, acknowledging the progress made by his student. Ramesh added a humorous touch, ending the post with a Tamil phrase: "Rendu dosa suda suda parcel," which translates to "Two hot dosas for takeaway." It seems that while Praggnanandhaa may be a chess champion, his skills in the kitchen are still a work in progress.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa made headlines when he claimed victory in the Tata Steel Masters 2025. The young grandmaster triumphed in a tense tiebreak match against World Champion D Gukesh in Wijik aan Zee, Netherlands, securing his place in chess history. His remarkable win made him the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand in 2006 to claim the title.

(Also read: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Praggnanandhaa for a 'remarkable triumph' at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament)

A renowned coach

Ramachandran Ramesh, known as RB Ramesh, is not only a distinguished coach but also a former chess champion. A former British and Commonwealth Champion, Ramesh was honoured with the Dronacharya Award for his contributions to Indian chess. Together with his wife, Woman Grandmaster Aarthie Ramaswamy, the couple forms India's first grandmaster duo, making their mark in the world of chess.