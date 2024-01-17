Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Praggnanandhaa for a 'remarkable triumph' at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Indian chess player R Praggnanandhaa defeated reigning World Champion Ding Liren in the fourth round at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament. The tournament took place in Wijk aan Zee, in The Netherlands on January 16. Soon after the teenager’s big win, many people, including Sachin Tendulkar, took to X to congratulate him. Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa defeated Ding Liren. (PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar shared how Praggnanandhaa's win is a remarkable triumph. He added, "At the young age of 18, you haven’t just dominated the game but also risen to become India's top-rated player. Best wishes for your upcoming challenges. Continue to bring glory to India on the international stage in chess." (Also Read: Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Liren in Tata Steel tourney; surpasses Anand as No.1 Indian)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered over one lakh views. The share also has more than 8,000 likes and numerous comments. Many expressed their excitement over Praggnanandhaa's win and congratulated him.

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to

@rpraggnachess for a masterful checkmate against a formidable opponent! May your every move on the chessboard be as strategic and bold as the pulls of @sachin_rt. Keep the Indian flag soaring high in the royal game."

A second commented, "Awesome! Way to go! From one champ to another in the making!"

A third said, "That's an incredible achievement! At just 18 years old, R. Praggnanandhaa has already made a name for himself in the world of chess. Defeating the reigning World Champion, Ding Liren, is no small feat, and it's a testament to Praggnanandhaa's talent and hard work."

"Impressive. Proud moment for India," posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, "This is indeed a great achievement."

Following the victory, the 18-year-old now has 2748.3 points, whereas five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has 2748 points in the FIDE live ratings. After Anand, Praggnanandhaa became the second Indian to beat a current world champion. Praggnanandhaa defeated Liren at the 2023 Tata Steel tournament as well.