Rare sighting of purple crabs in Thailand: Vibrant pics of elusive species stun internet

An elusive crab species spotted in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park has stunned the world with its vibrant purple hue. Officials called it a “precious gift from nature”, adding that this variety is extremely rare. Pictures show elusive purple crabs at Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park. (Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

The department published a series of photos of the alien-looking crustaceans. According to the translated Facebook post, the park rangers spotted and pictured the crabs.

“Officials captured the last glimpse of a 'King Crab,' also known as the "Sirindhorn Crab," a rare waterfall crab species. This crab, displaying its stunning white and purple colours, was a precious gift from nature,” read a part of the share.

What does sighting of the rare species mean?

According to the park’s social media post, “The appearance of the king crab not only marks the discovery of a rare animal, but also serves as a key indicator of the health of the ecosystem in Kaeng Krachan National Park, a World Heritage Site renowned for its incredible biodiversity. The survival of this protected wildlife demonstrates the outstanding quality of the forest's environment.”

The crab named after the princess of Thailand, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, is often referred to as “Princess” or “Sirindhorn”.

According to a Popular Science report, the crab species belongs to the panda crab family. These crabs are usually famous for their white-and-black markings. Purple crabs are a rare variation of this species.

Some reports claim that the crab was initially documented in 1986 at Ngao Waterfall National Park, others argue it was much earlier than that. While there isn’t much information about panda crabs, people know even less about the purple variants.

Why the purple hue?

“The particular violet coloration might just have evolved by chance, and must not necessarily have a very specific function or reason aside from being a general visual signal for recognition,” Hendrik Freitag of Senckenberg Museum of Zoology observed in a study, according to a 2012 National Geographic report.

The pictures shared on Thailand Park’s social media have created a buzz. While some social media users called the crustaceans stunning, others confessed they couldn’t believe the crabs were real.