10-foot great white shark spotted lurking near Maine beaches, officials issue warning

A great white shark measuring an estimated 10 to 12 feet was spotted swimming near several of Maine’s most popular beaches, prompting a public safety alert from Scarborough Police. On Tuesday, August 12, the Scarborough Police Department confirmed multiple sightings in the waters around Higgins Beach, Crescent Beach State Park, Pine Point Beach, and Richmond Island. The initial sighting occurred the previous morning and was captured on drone footage, reported CBS. A Great White Shark was spotted in the coastline of beaches in Maine(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Drone footage shows shark near shoreline

Commercial clam fisherman David Lancaster filmed the shark on Monday, August 11, at around 10 am while operating his watercraft. The video showed the shark gliding just beneath the surface, its fin breaking through gentle swells.

Lancaster told CBS it was “pretty crazy” to see the shark in local water and added that the sea had some really amazing creatures. “It’s in the back of your head, but you have to accept it,” Lancaster was quoted as saying.

Rare but not unprecedented

White sharks have long inhabited Maine’s waters but were rarely spotted until recent years, reported People. Scientists suggested that an increase in the seal population, a key food source for sharks, may be drawing more of them closer to shore.

The People report added that Scarborough Police shared the video ‘for public situational awareness’ and said updates would be provided if further sightings occurred.

“The Scarborough Public Safety Team would like to inform the public of a potential shark sighting in local waters, specifically in the area off the south tip of Richmond Island, Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach, and Pine Point Beach. This notice is being shared for public situational awareness, the police said in their statement.

Fatal attack in 2020 still fresh in memory

Since shark attacks rarely occur in Maine, the fatal attack in 2020 was that of a great white that killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach off Bailey Island. Officials later said her wetsuit had caused the shark to mistake her for a seal, reported CBS.

Beach safety has been further enhanced; warnings are promptly issued whenever there is a sighting of a shark near well-frequented swimming sites.

Public safety advice

Authorities advise boaters, surfers, and swimmers to stay close to shore, exercise caution, and stay away from seal habitats. Officers say that, since attacks are very unlikely, awareness is the best defense.

