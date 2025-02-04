Rare majestic albino deer spotted in snowy forest, internet calls it 'real-life mythical creature'

A woman’s ordinary evening commute turned into an unforgettable experience when she spotted a rare albino deer standing gracefully in the snow near a forest. Overwhelmed by the sight, she recorded the majestic creature and shared the video online, where it quickly went viral. A rare albino deer was spotted standing in the snow, stunning viewers. (X/@accuweather)

The footage, which looks like something straight out of a fairytale, was originally posted on TikTok before making its way to X (formerly Twitter). "She's just incredible. You can tell this deer is a true albino because of her pink eyes. She doesn't even look real," the woman captioned the video on TikTok.

The video was later reshared by the weather account AccuWeather on X, with the caption: "A rare majestic white deer among the winter snow. Albino deer occur at an average rate of 1 in 30,000 births."

Watch the clip here:

Viewers are left in awe

The breathtaking clip left social media users mesmerised, with many expressing their amazement in the comments.

One user marvelled, "This is absolutely magical! Like something straight out of Narnia!"

Another commented, "I’ve never seen anything like this in real life. Imagine coming across such a beauty on a quiet evening."

A third user added, "Wow, just wow. The way she stands there, almost glowing against the snow, is unreal."

Others pointed out how rare the sighting was. "Albino deer are so incredibly rare; this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment!" wrote one viewer.

Another person shared their own experience, saying, "I saw a leucistic deer once, but never a full albino! This is stunning."

Some, however, expressed concern for the deer’s safety. "Beautiful, but I hope she stays hidden from predators… being so white makes it hard to blend in."

The science behind Albino deer

Albino deer are among the rarest sights in the wild, occurring in only one out of every 100,000 births. Unlike leucistic deer, which may have patches of brown or partial pigmentation, true albino deer completely lack melanin, resulting in their pure white fur and striking pink eyes.

However, their beauty comes with significant survival challenges. Albino deer often suffer from poor eyesight and lack natural camouflage, making them easy targets for predators.

According to nature experts, leucism—a different genetic condition—affects about 1 per cent of white-tailed deer. While some leucistic deer appear completely white, others, known as piebald deer, have a mix of brown and white fur.