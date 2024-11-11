Japan's Nara deer impresses an Indian woman by bowing back in an adorable display of politeness. Watch

A heartwarming video showcasing an adorable interaction between a deer and an Indian tourist in Nara, Japan, is taking the internet by storm. The video, posted by Divya, a digital content creator, shows a deer bowing back to her in response to her gesture. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over 17.8 million views, with thousands of users expressing their awe and admiration for the sweet moment. Indian woman in Japan shared a viral video of Nara deer bowing back at her. (Instagram/divsglam)

The bowing deer of Nara

In the video, the content creator stands before one of the famous Nara deer and gently bows down to greet it. To her delight, the deer reciprocates her bow, mirroring her actions perfectly. As the woman continues to bow, the deer follows suit every time, displaying a polite and almost human-like behaviour. The scene unfolds against the backdrop of the serene Nara park, known for its friendly and interactive deer population.

The video also shows other tourists attempting to interact with the deer in the same way, and the animals respond by bowing back to them, further highlighting their endearing nature.

Watch the adorable clip here:

The science behind the bowing

Divya’s post sheds light on the fascinating behaviour of these deer, with her caption offering an interesting insight. “Japan’s Nara deer are the coolest thing! While people say it’s in the DNA of the Nara deer to bow, I see the science of why. They bow because they know the simple old trick that they will be fed. They think of it as dogs! I saw the deer in Miyajima and this behaviour wasn’t spotted,” she writes.

Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, with users flooding the comments section with their thoughts and reactions. One user was charmed by the deer’s manners, saying, “This is the most polite deer I have ever seen. Such a lovely moment!” Another commented, “It’s amazing how they understand what the bowing means. Nature never ceases to amaze me.” A third user joked, “I wish my dog could learn this trick too!” A fourth wrote, “The way they respond is so sweet; it’s like they are truly aware of what’s going on.”

Others were quick to point out the connection between the deer’s bowing and their hunger, with one user remarking, “I wonder how long it took them to figure out that bowing gets them food.” Another commented, “I love that they’re treated with such respect in Nara. It’s wonderful to see this beautiful interaction.”