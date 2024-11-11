Indian woman walks through streets of Japan in white socks to test cleanliness, result leaves internet stunned

Japan is renowned for its cleanliness, organisation, and unique culture, something we all know well. Recently, an Indian influencer shared an unexpected twist to her trip to Japan that has taken the internet by storm. In Japan, Indian influencer walked the streets in new white socks, surprisingly clean. (Instagram/simranbalarjain)

(Also read: This Japanese village has replaced its young people with mannequins. Here's why)

The barefoot challenge

Would you be brave enough to ditch your shoes and walk barefoot through the streets of a foreign city? While the thought of doing so might bring concerns about the cleanliness of the roads, one influencer recently did just that, and her video has left viewers both shocked and impressed.

Simran Balar Jain’s viral video features her walking through the streets of Japan in a way most would never consider. The clip begins with Jain entering a store to purchase a brand-new pair of plush, white socks. But instead of keeping them pristine and clean, Jain casually removes her shoes and steps out onto the streets of Japan with only her fresh pair of socks on her feet.

A clean journey across Japan

As Jain walks across zebra crossings and along the footpaths of Japan, the footage captures her touring the streets in the most unexpected manner. What follows is something truly mind-boggling. Despite the busy city streets, her socks remain nearly as spotless as they were when she first bought them from the store.

Watch the clip here:

As the video continues, Jain reveals the results of her stunt – and it's hard to believe. Her socks, which had just walked through the bustling roads of Japan, remained remarkably clean, with barely a speck of dirt on them. For many viewers, this was an unbelievable twist that sparked a flood of reactions online.

Reactions pour in

The video has since racked up an impressive 26 million views, with people from around the world sharing their thoughts. Some were left in disbelief, wondering how Jain's socks stayed so clean despite her barefoot stroll. "I’m shocked – how are the socks still this clean?" one viewer commented, while another added, "How can anyone walk around without worrying about dirt? Japan must really be as clean as they say!"

(Also read: Japan introduces blade-resistant umbrellas on trains to protect passengers amid rise in knife attacks)

Others were more amused, with some even noting how Jain's stunt was a perfect example of the Japanese streets' cleanliness. "This is why I need to visit Japan!" one person joked, while another added, "Jain’s socks are more spotless than my entire wardrobe."