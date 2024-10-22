Japan introduces blade-resistant umbrellas on trains to protect passengers amid rise in knife attacks

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety, Japan is set to deploy hundreds of specially designed umbrellas on its trains, featuring canopies made from blade-resistant material. This initiative follows a troubling increase in knife attacks in recent years, highlighting the need for improved security measures for commuters. Japan deployed blade-resistant umbrellas on trains to enhance passenger safety following a rise in knife attacks. (Pexels)

(Also read: Influencer faces backlash for using sacred Shinto gate in Japan as workout equipment, issues apology)

During a press conference in Osaka on Thursday, West Japan Railway Co (JR West) unveiled these innovative safety devices. According to a report by SCMP, JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa expressed hope that the lightweight and easy-to-use umbrellas will empower passengers to defend themselves until train staff can intervene. "The protective shields that have been deployed until now were close-range and heavy,” Hasegawa explained. “We have devised a shield that is also easy for female employees to use."

Design and deployment of the umbrella

The new umbrellas are not only practical but also designed for defensive purposes. While they resemble standard umbrellas, they are approximately 20cm longer, providing extra reach to keep potential attackers at bay. The design has been reinforced with a greater number of sturdy supports for the canopy, ensuring improved resistance against slashing. Additionally, the handle has been upgraded to be thicker and stronger for better grip and control.

JR West plans to introduce 1,200 of these umbrellas across 600 trains operating in the Kansai region of central Japan, aiming to equip both passengers and crew with vital tools for personal protection.

(Also read: Aesthetic ambience to mini garden: Indian influencer reveals inside of Japanese local train, internet stunned)

A response to past incidents

The development of these umbrellas was sparked by a violent incident in July 2023, when a man attacked passengers on a JR West train bound for Kansai International Airport. The assailant, Kazuya Shimizu, engaged in an argument before launching the attack, injuring three people, including the train driver who attempted to intervene.

Japan has experienced several high-profile knife attacks on public transport in recent years. Notable cases include Kyota Hattori, who attacked 17 passengers on a Tokyo train while dressed as the Joker in October 2021, and Yusuke Tsushima, who injured ten people in a separate incident motivated by personal grievances.

The growing frequency of these attacks has reignited concerns about public safety in Japan. The introduction of blade-resistant umbrellas represents a proactive measure aimed at enhancing passenger safety and preventing further tragedies in Japan's rail network.