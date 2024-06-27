Ratan Tata urges people to help him find blood donor for a 7-month-old dog: ‘Mumbai, I need your help’

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to urge people to help him find a blood donor for a dog admitted to his Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. In his post, he shared details about the requirements and asked Mumbai to help him with his request. Ratan Tata shared this picture of a seven-month-old dog. He urged Mumbai to help him find a blood donor for the dog. (Instagram/@ratantata)

“I would really really appreciate your help,” the business tycoon and philanthropist wrote.

In the following lines, he added that the medical staff at his animal hospital requires blood for a 7-month-old dog admitted for a “suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia.” He also added the eligibility criteria for the donor dog. The share is complete with a picture of the animal in need of blood.

He further shared the same photo as his Instagram story with a text insert - “Mumbai, I need your help.”

Take a look at the post here:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about Ratan Tata’s post?

“Have sent a text with a contact for a potential match,” posted an Instagram user.

Another person added, “Imagine a billionaire posting request posts for helping dogs,” and concluded the comment with a heart emoticon.

A third joined in and shared, “Most down-to-earth businessman”. A fourth wrote, “If Ratan Tata sir can do it, then why can’t we?”

This is not the first time that Ratan Tata has used social media to find help for a dog in distress. Earlier, he used Instagram to reunite a rescued dog with its owners.

“My office found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile, he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds,” he wrote in the share posted last year.

The Small Animal Hospital, managed by Tata Trusts, is a veterinary centre dedicated to cats and dogs. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this hospital in Mumbai collaborates with "specialists from various disciplines to diagnose and treat complex cases”.