Ratan Tata seeks help to reunite rescued dog with family, shares pics

Ratan Tata and his love for dogs is well known. He often shares posts seeking forever homes for rescued dogs. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has once again turned to his Instagram family to help him find the owner of a lost or abandoned dog. The dog was rescued by Tata’s team at Sion Hospital in Mumbai on September 27. Until the dog’s owner is traced, the pooch will be in Ratan Tata’s care and receive treatment for his injuries. The dog will be in Ratan Tata's care until he is reunited with his family. (Instagram/@ratantata)

“My office found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds,” wrote Ratan Tata while sharing a few pics of the dog on Instagram.

Take a look at the pictures of this dog rescued by Ratan Tata’s office in Mumbai:

The tweet was shared two hours ago. Over 5.5 lakh people have since liked it, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to Instagram to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to Ratan Tata’s post:

An individual wrote, “This man keeps defining what ‘humanity’ is , at each and every stage of life. You’re an Inspiration to a billion people, sir. Respect to this legend.”

“People like you are the reason a place called heaven exists,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Sir ek he tho dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge [Sir, I have only one heart, how many times will you win]!”

“Legend. We need more people like you in this world!” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “What a humanitarian you are!”

