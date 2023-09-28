News / Trending / Ratan Tata seeks help to reunite rescued dog with family, shares pics

Ratan Tata seeks help to reunite rescued dog with family, shares pics

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 28, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Ratan Tata’s office rescued the dog on September 27 at a Mumbai hospital. He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Ratan Tata and his love for dogs is well known. He often shares posts seeking forever homes for rescued dogs. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has once again turned to his Instagram family to help him find the owner of a lost or abandoned dog. The dog was rescued by Tata’s team at Sion Hospital in Mumbai on September 27. Until the dog’s owner is traced, the pooch will be in Ratan Tata’s care and receive treatment for his injuries.

The dog will be in Ratan Tata's care until he is reunited with his family. (Instagram/@ratantata)
The dog will be in Ratan Tata's care until he is reunited with his family. (Instagram/@ratantata)

Read| Dog owner argues with security guard, resident over using lift in Noida housing society

“My office found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds,” wrote Ratan Tata while sharing a few pics of the dog on Instagram.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the pictures of this dog rescued by Ratan Tata’s office in Mumbai:

The tweet was shared two hours ago. Over 5.5 lakh people have since liked it, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to Instagram to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to Ratan Tata’s post:

An individual wrote, “This man keeps defining what ‘humanity’ is , at each and every stage of life. You’re an Inspiration to a billion people, sir. Respect to this legend.”

“People like you are the reason a place called heaven exists,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Sir ek he tho dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge [Sir, I have only one heart, how many times will you win]!”

“Legend. We need more people like you in this world!” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “What a humanitarian you are!”

Also Read| Akshata Murty’s take on 10 Downing Street’s Larry the Cat and Nova the Dog

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out