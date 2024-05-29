‘Ratan Tata’s strict instructions’: Dog sleeps peacefully inside Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai

An HR professional recently stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and was surprised to find a dog sleeping peacefully at the hotel's entrance. Rubi Khan’s curiosity about the dog’s presence prompted her to inquire about it with the staff. They informed her that the dog had been a part of the hotel since birth. The staff explained that Ratan Tata had issued strict instructions to treat animals entering the hotel premises “well”. Mumbai: Dog sleeping in the premises of Taj Mahal Hotel. (LinkedIn/Rubi Khan)

In a LinkedIn post, Khan expressed, “…this place [Taj Mahal Hotel], home to numerous guests ranging from political dignitaries to national and international celebrities, values every being within its walls. The entrance of such a prestigious establishment holds significant importance, and there he was, peacefully sleeping, perhaps unnoticed by many of the guests.”

She said, “Amidst the chaos, he owns the place, finding his sanctuary.”

Khan further added that she experienced “inclusion, psychological safety and emotional intelligence in action” at the hotel. “In the midst of leading and driving business while being customer-obsessed, the true soul of a business is reflected in how it treats others. We often speak about inclusion, biases, psychological safety, and emotional intelligence. I witnessed all these principles in action here. It’s a fine balance of head and heart, being authentic, and not worrying about what others might think as they enter this esteemed property,” she wrote in her post.

“You can be the most successful entrepreneur, but that should never stop you from respecting and embracing everyone,” Khan stressed.

The post, since being shared, has accumulated a flurry of reactions and numerous comments, including one from the hotel itself.

Taj Hotels dropped a comment on Khan’s post: “Hi Rubi, thank you for sharing this story. At Taj, we value compassion and inclusion, ensuring every guest feels at home. Your reflections truly resonate with our core values.”

Check out how others reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, “Deeply admiring how Ratan Tata’s organizational values are not merely formal frameworks but are genuinely and meaningfully lived through the everyday practices and culture of the workplaces. This authentic embodiment of values goes beyond superficial adherence, creating a profound and impactful organizational environment.”

“Tatas for a reason. The name itself is enough,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Wah Taj boliye [Say wow Taj]! True measure of a business’s integrity is how it treats every being within its walls. Genuine success lies in balancing professionalism with kindness. Ratan Tata, at the helm of affairs, exemplifies leadership that prioritizes compassionate and inclusive principles, ensuring they are actively practised within the organization.”