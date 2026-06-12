Google director resigns, says ‘management has lost its moral compass’
René Mayrhofer, a Google director, resigns due to concerns over the company's military collaborations and retreat from carbon-neutral commitments.
A Google director has resigned citing the company’s work with the US Department of Defense and the management’s decision to quietly abandon its environment conservation goals in favour of pushing AI. René Mayrhofer, a director for Android platform security, shared a note titled "Google Management Has Lost Its Moral Compass" on his website, where he explained the reasons behind his resignation.
Why he joined Google
Mayrhofer said joining Google in 2017 was an opportunity he could not refuse. "Getting the chance to lead on the inside... was an incredible chance,” he said in his open letter, dated May 18 and published online last week.
He wrote that Android was one of the most exciting technology projects in the world and that Google at the time appeared committed to environmental goals and ethical technology development.
“Google was the place to be to getting things done on a global scale. The culture was transparent and open to diverse discourse…” recalled the Google senior employee who has spent nine years at the company.
Google's culture was different then
Mayrhofer said Google once had a culture where employees could challenge leadership decisions and influence company policies.
He pointed to the company's decision to cancel Pentagon-related contracts after employee opposition and cited Google's 2018 AI principles, which ruled out certain military and surveillance applications.
“Don't Be Evil wasn't just a slogan... it was a north star for teams making hard calls,” Mayrhofer said.
What changed
According to Mayrhofer, Google had moved away from many of the values that initially attracted him to the company.
He alleged that the company had quietly stepped back from its carbon-neutral ambitions because of the energy demands associated with AI systems.
“Google management has quietly abandoned its goals to become carbon-neutral because of the AI model energy usage,” he wrote.
“Worse, Google management is now signing deals with the US Ministry of War—where “any lawful purpose” by the current US government has already been repeatedly demonstrated to be in violation of international laws.”
On deals with Pentagon
In late April, Google announced a deal with the US Department of Defense to provide its AI technology for classified government work, including military planning and intelligence operations.
Mayrhofer said a major reason behind his resignation was Google's work with the US Department of Defense.
“With my moral and ethical principles, I cannot—explicitly or implicitly, directly or transitively—support the current and ongoing actions of the “Maximum lethality, not tepid legality” US Ministry of War. Given Google’s top-level management direction and recent doubling-down, this unfortunately leaves me with the only choice to resign,” he said.
Mayrhofer will remain at Google until August 31, 2026, to complete his notice period and help hand over ongoing projects. After leaving, he plans to continue working on privacy, encryption, digital identity, operating system security and related research areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More